Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,385 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.21% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $43,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 242,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 67,998 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 426.9% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 202,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 164,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19.

