Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,916 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $40,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after buying an additional 1,003,746 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in VeriSign by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after acquiring an additional 383,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,407,000 after acquiring an additional 325,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,589,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $245.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $246.10.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,554,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $651,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,317,488.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,839 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,519 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.