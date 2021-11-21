Wells Fargo & Company Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $137.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

FANG stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.89. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

