Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 30.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 208.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 86.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,712 shares of company stock worth $8,009,219. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $160.71 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

