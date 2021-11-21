Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.21% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWAY. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 495.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 1,031.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 320.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period.

Shares of AWAY stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $34.54.

