Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,446 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 111,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 111,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

