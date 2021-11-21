Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,707,000 after purchasing an additional 171,043 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 932,185 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO opened at $129.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 0.99. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $132.35.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

