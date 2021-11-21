Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,061 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $146,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.08 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.

