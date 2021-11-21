Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $163.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $166.35. The company has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.20.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

