Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRTBY. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

WRTBY stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.01%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

