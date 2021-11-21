Warp Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $818,045.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $818,045.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $569.18 or 0.00969311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 109.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011822 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

