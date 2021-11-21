Walleye Trading LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPI opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.49. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 4.19.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

LPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

