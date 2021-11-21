Walleye Trading LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PK opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

