Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 55.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after buying an additional 1,021,795 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,280,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,845,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 155.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 226,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3,858.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 223,968 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $823.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

