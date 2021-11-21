Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.44% of Walker & Dunlop worth $14,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 437.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

WD opened at $151.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.16. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $154.07.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

