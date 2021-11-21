Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €32.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €32.00 ($36.36) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WAC. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.48) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Neuson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.50 ($34.66).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

ETR WAC opened at €28.34 ($32.20) on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €15.62 ($17.75) and a 12 month high of €30.90 ($35.11). The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 32.35.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.