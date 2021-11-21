Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €32.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €32.00 ($36.36) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WAC. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.48) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Neuson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.50 ($34.66).

ETR WAC opened at €28.34 ($32.20) on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €15.62 ($17.75) and a 12 month high of €30.90 ($35.11). The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 32.35.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

