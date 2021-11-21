W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $82.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WRB. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.33.

WRB opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

