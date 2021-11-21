Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 160 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 113.62 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £31.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

