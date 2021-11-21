Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 230 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

VOD stock opened at GBX 113.62 ($1.48) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a market cap of £31.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.73. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

