Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 25.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 87.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 54,059 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 23.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 62,269 shares during the period.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,764 shares of company stock worth $2,538,784 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.53 and a beta of 0.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.