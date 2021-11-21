Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Up 41.6% in October

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 419,400 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the October 14th total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $2.73 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVOS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,900,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $743,000. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

