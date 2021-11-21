Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Visteon posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $120.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Visteon has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.12.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Visteon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Visteon by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Visteon by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Visteon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

