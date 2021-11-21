Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the October 14th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VGI stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $11.91. 19,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,745. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGI. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 46,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

