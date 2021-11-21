Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,124 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $218.52 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

