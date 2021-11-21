Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 445,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 206,247 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1,464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

