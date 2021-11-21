Virtu Financial LLC Invests $251,000 in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $5,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ CMMB opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

