Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 23,192 Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit alerts:

JUGGU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUGGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.