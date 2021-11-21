Virtu Financial LLC Buys 2,029 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

MASS stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $722.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $303,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $70,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,225 in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

