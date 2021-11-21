Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 44,618 Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,618 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Grupo Supervielle worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 38,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPV stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

