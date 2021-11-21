VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Update

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the October 14th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group upgraded VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VirTra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

VirTra stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88. VirTra has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. VirTra had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VirTra by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

