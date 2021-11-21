Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Down 4.5%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 520,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -170.83 and a beta of 2.54.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,169.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

