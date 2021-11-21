Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
VSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.56.
Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $1,082,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $963,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $373,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $2,642,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
