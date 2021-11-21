Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.56.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $1,082,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $963,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $373,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $2,642,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

