VIBE Price Reaches $0.0206 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $25,712.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00048518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00226488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00088126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

