Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will post sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Vertiv reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

VRT stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,427. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

