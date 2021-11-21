Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.