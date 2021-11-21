Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Veriti Management LLC cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 311.2% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of WEC opened at $90.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

