Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Omnicell by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Omnicell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,378 shares of company stock valued at $10,462,853 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMCL opened at $183.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $184.42.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

