Veriti Management LLC Purchases 4,452 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 149.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NYSE:HE opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

