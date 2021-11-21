Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,845,000 after buying an additional 241,539 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,953,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after buying an additional 69,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.73.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.16. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $113.92 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

