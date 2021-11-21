Veriti Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NYSE:PBA opened at $32.90 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -824.97%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

