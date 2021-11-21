Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI opened at $375.26 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.30.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

