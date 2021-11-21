Veriti Management LLC Acquires 908 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx stock opened at $220.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.04. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $223.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

