Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 724,400 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 14th total of 959,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VBTX stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Veritex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Veritex by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

