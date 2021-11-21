Veritaseum (VERI) Price Tops $29.89 on Major Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for $29.89 or 0.00050235 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $64.25 million and $493.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00226535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00087999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Veritaseum

VERI is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

