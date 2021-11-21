Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $33.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.45.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

