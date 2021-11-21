Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Reduced by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.16 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.10 and a 52 week high of $62.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

