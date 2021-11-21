Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in FONAR were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in FONAR by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FONAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FONAR by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

FONR stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. FONAR Co. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

