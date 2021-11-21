Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in LMP Automotive were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMPX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LMP Automotive by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in LMP Automotive by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in LMP Automotive in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Richard Aldahan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 98.84%.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

