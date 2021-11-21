Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 449,791 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

