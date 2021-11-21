Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 147,863 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Immunome were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Immunome by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Immunome by 75.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. Immunome, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.12 million and a P/E ratio of -9.15.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Rapp bought 25,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $518,201.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,965,325.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

